Microsoft Teams to integrate personal and work accounts

Microsoft is planning to introduce a unified version of Teams that combines both personal and work accounts. Currently undergoing testing, the new unified Microsoft Teams app is set to debut for commercial users in April.

According to Microsoft, the new Teams app will feature an account switcher, accessible from the profile section, which will let users change between various tenants and personal or work account types.

Acknowledging user feedback, Microsoft stated in a blog post, "We received consistent feedback from personal and work users: you prefer a single Teams app that allows you to easily access and switch between personal and work accounts. This update lets you use one app for all kinds of Teams accounts."

In the official blog post, the tech giant added that in future updates, Microsoft Teams will add the ability to select the desired account when joining a meeting link and the option to join meetings without signing in. Additionally, users can expect separate icons on the taskbar for launching personal and work accounts, eliminating the need for multiple app installations.

Microsoft's decision to turn Teams into a single app addresses the confusion experienced by users juggling personal and work accounts. While Windows 11 initially integrated Teams into the taskbar, the experience was limited to personal accounts.

Microsoft has plans to phase out the standalone Microsoft Teams (free) app, transitioning all users to the unified platform simply known as Microsoft Teams. This transition will coincide with an upcoming update to Windows 11, version 24H2, scheduled for release later this year.