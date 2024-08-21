Microsoft launches unified Teams app for both personal and work use

Users can now use the new unified Microsoft Teams app for both personal and work/education purposes. Image: Microsoft official blog

Microsoft has just launched a unified Teams app that supports both personal and work accounts on Windows 11, Windows 10, and Mac. This new version eliminates the need for separate apps, which previously confused users who had to juggle between 'Microsoft Teams (free)' for personal use and 'Microsoft Teams (work or school)' for professional or educational purposes.

According to a recent blog post by Amit Fulay, Vice President of Product at Microsoft, the new Teams app will allow users to manage all their accounts from a single platform. Whether you're using a personal, work, or education account, they can now be accessed side by side within the same app. Users can switch between accounts by selecting their profile picture in the upper right corner of the app.

With the new unified app, users can now choose their preferred account when joining a Teams meeting or even join as a guest without signing in. This is particularly beneficial for those who frequently switch between personal and work-related calls, says Fulay.

Furthermore, users who prefer Teams for personal use can schedule free meetings, invite participants with a join link, and create communities for group interactions.

Those who already have Teams installed on their desktops, the app will automatically update to the latest version, states the official blog.