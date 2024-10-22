Meta smart glasses are selling like hot cakes at many Ray-Ban stores

The Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses have become the top-selling product in 60% of Ray-Ban stores across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), according to Essilor Luxottica's Chief Financial Officer, Stefano Grassi. Essilor Luxottica, the parent company of Ray-Ban, revealed this success during its Q3 2024 earnings call.

Grassi highlighted the impressive sales performance of the Ray-Ban Meta glasses, not only in the U.S. but also across the EMEA region, stating: "In 60% of the Ray-Ban stores in EMEA, Ray-Ban Meta is the best-seller in those stores." He expressed satisfaction with the product's popularity, which signals growing consumer interest in smart eyewear.

The Ray-Ban Meta glasses, priced at $300, stand out as a premium product in Ray-Ban's lineup, compared to the brand's average selling price of $150 to $200. This suggests that customers are willing to pay more for stylish and functional smart glasses, reflecting an increasing appetite for wearable tech.

Although the Ray-Ban Meta glasses are still considered early-generation smart glasses, lacking advanced features like a display, Meta has been gradually introducing software updates. Recent additions include reminders, timers, voice messages through WhatsApp, and Meta AI integration. Meta has plans to roll out live translation, Spotify controls, and other features later this year, although these enhancements are currently limited to the UK within the EMEA region.

Meta recently extended its partnership with Essilor Luxottica through 2030. This extended collaboration aims to develop future generations of smart eyewear, potentially positioning the companies as key players in the evolving smart glasses market. Meta faces competition from tech giants Samsung, Google, and Apple, all of whom are reportedly exploring their own smart eyewear products, with Apple's release expected in 2027.