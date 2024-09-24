Meta secures voice deals with John Cena and other celebrities: report

The new audio feature will be revealed at Meta's annual Connect conference, which begins on Wednesday, states the Reuters report. Illustration: Tech & Startup Desk

Meta Platforms, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, has reportedly secured voice deals with several high-profile celebrities, including John Cena, Judi Dench, Kristen Bell, Awkwafina, and Keegan-Michael Key, according to a recent report by Reuters. As per the report, a source familiar with the matter shared that the voices will be used in Meta's AI-powered chatbot, providing users with the option to select from a list of five celebrity voices.

The new audio feature will be revealed at Meta's annual Connect conference, which begins on Wednesday, states the Reuters report. It marks the latest move by Meta to incorporate generative artificial intelligence into its services as it competes with companies like OpenAI and Google in the rapidly evolving AI space. In addition to celebrity voices, Meta plans to introduce generic voice options for users of its apps.

The celebrity voice feature will be rolled out in English-speaking markets, including the US, starting this week, as per Reuters. The voices will reportedly be available across Meta's family of apps, enhancing the user experience on platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg recently teased the company's push into AI in a promotional video with John Cena, where the two were seen performing stunts while wearing Meta's Ray-Ban smart glasses. These glasses, launched last year, became Meta's first product to include an audio version of the AI chatbot.

In addition to the AI voice feature, Meta is expected to unveil its first augmented reality glasses at the Connect event. The company is also likely to discuss its roadmap for other hardware products, including updates to the Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses.

Meta has been rapidly expanding its AI capabilities to keep up with competitors like OpenAI, Microsoft, and Google. In 2022, the company experimented with text-based "character" versions of its chatbot, featuring celebrity-inspired personas like Paris Hilton and Snoop Dogg, though these did not gain widespread user engagement. The focus has since shifted to an AI Studio product that allows content creators to develop chatbot versions of themselves.

While this new celebrity voice feature could potentially elevate user engagement, Meta will need to tread carefully, as OpenAI faced legal issues earlier this year when actress Scarlett Johansson accused the company of using a voice that resembled hers without permission.

Details regarding the full scope of the celebrity voices remain officially unconfirmed as Meta has not publicly disclosed the information yet. However, all the details of Meta's AI and hardware plans should be revealed during the upcoming Connect conference.