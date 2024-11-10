Tech & Startup
Tech & Startup Desk
Sun Nov 10, 2024 09:13 AM
Last update on: Sun Nov 10, 2024 09:19 AM

Most Viewed

Tech & Startup

Meta makes its AI model available for military use

Tech & Startup Desk
Sun Nov 10, 2024 09:13 AM Last update on: Sun Nov 10, 2024 09:19 AM
Zuckerberg open source AI
CEO Mark Zuckerberg discussing the new Llama models and the future of open-source AI in Meta Connect Keynote on September 2024. Image: Meta

Meta has announced it will make its open-source AI model, Llama, available to US government agencies and contractors working on national security tasks. Previously, Llama was primarily used by researchers and private businesses, but this new development expands its applications to defence and security work, including the US military.

Through partnerships with private companies like Lockheed Martin, Oracle, Scale AI, Microsoft, Amazon Web Services, and IBM, Meta will support government projects with specific uses for Llama. Oracle, for example, is integrating Llama to improve aircraft maintenance, enabling technicians to diagnose problems faster and more accurately. Scale AI is also using Llama, to assist national security teams in areas like planning and vulnerability analysis, says Meta.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Beyond defence, Meta and its partners are involved in projects that address wider public needs, according to an official statement by Meta. Collaborating with the US State Department, the tech giant is working on solutions to improve public services and support small business initiatives, the company says.

As per the official statement, Meta sees open-source AI as a way to make national security work more efficient and adaptable, with governments able to tailor these models for various missions.

Related topic:
MetaMeta AILlamaMark ZuckerbergUS military
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Meta Emu

Meta unveils new AI-powered creative tools for Facebook and Instagram

11m ago
Meta Connect 2024

What to expect from Meta's upcoming event

1m ago
AI generated images of tech billionaires go viral

AI generated images of tech billionaires go viral

1y ago

Trump bans transgender people from the US military, via Twitter

7y ago

2 US army men dead in S Korea helicopter crash

8y ago
রাইড শেয়ারিং ব্যবসায় নিয়োজিত বাইকার। ছবি: প্রবীর দাশ/স্টার
|বাণিজ্য

দুই-চাকায় ভর করে যেভাবে চলে জীবন

বাংলাদেশ সড়ক পরিবহন কর্তৃপক্ষের (বিআরটিএ) তথ্য বলছে, গত জানুয়ারি পর্যন্ত ঢাকায় নিবন্ধিত মোটরবাইক চালকের সংখ্যা প্রায় ৪৩ লাখ।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

আওয়ামী লীগের কর্মসূচি প্রতিরোধে রাতেই জিরো পয়েন্টে ছাত্র-জনতার অবস্থান

৯ ঘণ্টা আগে