Meta makes its AI model available for military use

CEO Mark Zuckerberg discussing the new Llama models and the future of open-source AI in Meta Connect Keynote on September 2024. Image: Meta

Meta has announced it will make its open-source AI model, Llama, available to US government agencies and contractors working on national security tasks. Previously, Llama was primarily used by researchers and private businesses, but this new development expands its applications to defence and security work, including the US military.

Through partnerships with private companies like Lockheed Martin, Oracle, Scale AI, Microsoft, Amazon Web Services, and IBM, Meta will support government projects with specific uses for Llama. Oracle, for example, is integrating Llama to improve aircraft maintenance, enabling technicians to diagnose problems faster and more accurately. Scale AI is also using Llama, to assist national security teams in areas like planning and vulnerability analysis, says Meta.

Beyond defence, Meta and its partners are involved in projects that address wider public needs, according to an official statement by Meta. Collaborating with the US State Department, the tech giant is working on solutions to improve public services and support small business initiatives, the company says.

As per the official statement, Meta sees open-source AI as a way to make national security work more efficient and adaptable, with governments able to tailor these models for various missions.