Thu Apr 18, 2024 05:08 PM
Last update on: Thu Apr 18, 2024 05:14 PM

Messenger launches HD photo sharing feature

messenger
With the recent update, files up to 100MB can be directly sent from the phone within Messenger chats. Image: Meta.

Meta's Messenger has recently launched a high-definition (HD) photo sharing option on the platform. While Messenger is known for decreasing photo quality, with the recent update, clear high-definition (HD) photos can be sent in chats.

To send a photo in HD, open a chat and select an image from your chat composer. Turn on the 'HD' toggle from the right corner and tap 'Send'. Multiple HD photos can be sent by tapping on each image and then tapping 'Send'. The HD pictures you send and receive will have an 'HD' annotation on the top right corner of the photo.

In addition to HD photo sharing, Messenger is also rolling out new features like album creation, contact connections, and large file sharing capabilities, according to a recent blog post by Meta.

With the recent update, files up to 100MB can be directly sent from the phone within Messenger chats. Moreover, new contacts on Messenger can be added by using QR codes.

