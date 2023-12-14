Users complain of messenger glitches after iOS update

Following the much-anticipated iOS 17.2 update, users within the Apple ecosystem have encountered disruptions in their Messenger applications, prompting concerns among iPhone users seeking seamless communication. Reports indicate issues such as message delays, freezing interfaces, and unexpected app closures.

Users have expressed their frustrations on online forums and social media platforms, detailing varied problems in Messenger's post-update performance. This includes an array of challenges that have significantly impacted the usual smooth user experience.

The Messenger glitches seem interconnected with broader challenges tied to the iOS 17.2 update, with users drawing links to inaccuracies reported in the Weather Lock Screen widget. This suggests a potential ripple effect affecting multiple functionalities within the iOS environment.

Online communities like Apple Support Forums and Reddit have become focal points for users sharing experiences and collectively troubleshooting Messenger malfunctions. Recommendations from users include checking network connectivity, restarting devices, and exploring potential links between Messenger glitches and broader iOS 17.2 issues.

Users grappling with Messenger disruptions are turning to advice shared during the broader iOS 17.2 narrative. Suggestions, such as adjusting Location Services settings related to the Weather widget, are being explored in the hope of influencing Messenger's erratic behaviour.

As reports of Messenger glitches circulate, users await a response from Apple. The company, renowned for its commitment to user experience, is expected to promptly address concerns and release necessary updates to rectify reported malfunctions.