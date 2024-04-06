Meet the app and browser extension made for halal internet experience

According to the company, the extension is capable of providing protection against over 55 lakh haram websites containing pornography, malware, scams, phishing attempts, anti-Islamic material, fake content gambling and drug-related content. Image: Kahf Browser.

In an effort to combat cyber miscreants and ensure a safe and halal internet experience, a Turkish startup named Halalz has launched a new app and browser extension named Kahf Guard. This initiative aims to shield users, particularly Muslims, from exposure to inappropriate and morally objectionable online contents such as pornography, gambling, harassment etc.

The founder of Halalz, Nizam Uddin, started this venture in 2022 with a vision to develop a straightforward solution to filter out obscene content from the internet. The result of this endeavour, Kahf Guard, an extension providing haram block and DNS protection, offers a range of features designed to promote a clean and ethical browsing environment. These include a haram ad-blocker, enforced Google/Bing safe search to block adult content, and YouTube restriction mode.

According to the company, the extension is capable of providing protection against over 55 lakh haram websites containing pornography, malware, scams, phishing attempts, anti-Islamic material, fake content gambling and drug-related content. Kahf Guard not only serves as a shield against inappropriate content but also caters to family-oriented needs by providing a safe browsing environment for children and teenagers.

One of the key highlights of Kahf Guard is its emphasis on user privacy. Nizam Uddin assures users that the extension does not monitor their data or access browsing history, thereby prioritising user confidentiality. Furthermore, the extension is user-friendly and can be easily integrated into computers, mobile phones, and routers, ensuring comprehensive protection for households.

In addition to Kahf Guard, Halalz has also launched the AI-enabled Kahf Browser Beta, aiming to establish a broader Halal Internet ecosystem. This initiative shows the growing demand for internet solutions that align with ethical and religious considerations, catering specifically to the preferences of over 200 million Muslims worldwide.