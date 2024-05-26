Locally-made OnePlus Nord N30 SE 5G now available in Bangladesh
OnePlus Nord N30 SE 5G has recently been launched in Bangladesh. According to an official press release, this is the first locally-made OnePlus device in the country.
The smartphone features a 6.72-inch FHD+ sunlight display, enhanced dual stereo speakers, and ultra volume mode. It is equipped with 33 W SUPER VOOC flash charging, a 5,000mAh battery, 4 GB RAM with 4 GB expandable, 128 GB ROM storage, and a MediaTek Dimensity 6020 5G 7nm chipset. Other specifications include a 50 MP AI dual camera, a 2 MP portrait camera, and an 8 MP selfie camera with ultra night mode.
The Nord N30 SE 5G is priced at BDT 15,999. The smartphone is currently available for in-store and online purchases across the country, according to OnePlus.
