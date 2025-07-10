OnePlus officially launches Nord 5 series and IoT lineup in Bangladesh

OnePlus has officially introduced the Nord 5 series in Bangladesh, unveiling the OnePlus Nord 5 and Nord CE5 smartphones. With this launch, the brand also expanded its ecosystem by introducing a range of IoT products, including the OnePlus Watch 3, OnePlus Buds 4, and the OnePlus Pad 3.

According to a press release, the OnePlus Nord 5 is powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3. The device features a 6,800 mAh battery, LPDDR5X RAM, and advanced cooling for smooth gaming and multitasking. For photography, the Nord 5 has a 50 MP Sony LYT-700 sensor, AI Night Portrait capabilities, and OnePlus's HDR and natural colour algorithms.

Available in Marble Sands and Phantom Gray colours, the OnePlus Nord 5 (12+512 GB) is priced at BDT 53,999.

Meanwhile, the OnePlus Nord CE5 is equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 8350-Apex chipset and houses a 7,100 mAh battery with 80W SUPERVOOC charging as per a press release.

The OnePlus Nord CE5 (8+256 GB) will retail for BDT 35,999 in Marble Mist and Black Infinity colours. Both smartphones come with a 1 year display replacement warranty, according to a press release by OnePlus.

IoT devices

The IoT lineup includes the OnePlus Watch 3, which runs on Wear OS 5 and features a titanium design, dual chipsets, 16-day battery life in Power Saver Mode, and health tracking features. The OnePlus Watch 3 in Emerald Titanium is priced at BDT 33,999, and the Watch 43mm in Black and Silver Steel is priced at BDT 30,499.

The OnePlus Buds 4 offer up to 45 hours of battery life and support AI-powered real-time translation, intuitive slide gestures, and dual-device connection. Available in Storm Gray and Zen Green colours, the OnePlus Buds 4 is priced at BDT 9,999.

The OnePlus Pad 3 is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip and features a 13.2-inch 3.4K 144Hz display. The OnePlus Pad 3 is priced at BDT 73,499 for the 12+256 GB version (Frosted Silver and Nimbus Gray) and BDT 78,999 for the 16+512 GB version (Storm Blue).

Meanwhile, the OnePlus Pad Lite is available at BDT 29,499. All OnePlus IoT devices include 1 year official warranty, as per a press release by OnePlus.