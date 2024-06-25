OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite launched in Bangladesh

OnePlus has recently introduced the Nord CE4 Lite 5G smartphone in Bangladesh.

The OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite 5G features a 6.67-inch 120Hz AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 2,100 nits. It has an 80W SUPERVOOC Fast Charger and a 5,500mAh battery. It includes a 50MP LYTIA 600 main camera sensor with OIS, a 2MP depth-assist camera, and a 16MP front camera.

The Nord CE4 Lite 5G is priced at BDT 27,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB ROM variant and is available in Super Silver and Mega Blue.