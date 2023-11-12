Korvi Rakshand receives "Asia's Nobel Prize" in Manila

Korvi Rakshand, the founder of the JAAGO Foundation, has been presented with the Ramon Magsaysay Award, Asia's equivalent of the Nobel Prize, in a ceremony held at the Metropolitan Theatre in Manila, Philippines. Rakshand was recognised in the Emergent Leadership category for his significant contributions to societal upliftment and sustainable development through the JAAGO Foundation.

The ceremony, which took place on November 11, 2023, featured dignitaries such as Chairman Aurelio R. Montinola III and Senator Ramon B. Magsaysay, Jr., who presented the award. The event also included a keynote address by The Venerable Pomnyun Sunim, the 2002 Ramon Magsaysay Awardee.

Rakshand's award is a testament to his leadership at the JAAGO Foundation. The foundation's initiatives include the JAAGO Foundation School and Volunteer for Bangladesh (VBD) programme. These programmes have made significant strides in breaking the cycle of poverty through education and mobilising over 50,000 active leaders in community service and development.

The Ramon Magsaysay Award, established in 1957 by the Rockefeller Brothers Fund, is an annual recognition of exceptional individuals and organizations in Asia that demonstrate integrity, courage, and selfless service. It commemorates the legacy of Ramon Magsaysay, the former president of the Philippines.

Over the years, the award has honoured notable figures, including Sir Fazle Hasan Abed, Mother Teresa, Dalai Lama, and Satyajit Ray, for their contributions to society and the human spirit.