Next Step
Jobs of the week
1. Standard Chartered Bank - Business Development Officer
Deadline: N/A
Eligibility:
- Minimum Bachelor's degree with some prior experience.
- Will be expected to provide high-quality service to business banking clients.
- Should be able to use customer insights to drive and guide the development of new offerings.
Minimum experience: 1-2 years
Apply through the job posting on LinkedIn here.
2. Radiant Pharmaceuticals Limited - Executive, Medical Marketing
Deadline: August 17
Eligibility:
- MBBS from a public medical college or a reputable private medical college with valid BMDC registration.
- Prior experience in the relevant field is preferred, though freshers are also encouraged to apply.
- Should be able to develop medical strategies based on market insights.
Minimum experience: 2 years
Apply through the job posting on BDJobs.com here.
3. British Council - Financial Planning Analyst
Deadline: August 20
Eligibility:
- Prior experience in operational financial management and/or management accounting.
- Should be able to advise on specific business or operational financial issues.
- Will be accountable for the analysis and interpretation of long-term financial and operational plans for the Bangladesh exams.
Minimum experience: 4 years
Apply through the job posting on LinkedIn here.
4. Care Bangladesh - Senior Technical Lead, Gender-Based Violence (GBV)
Deadline: August 20
Eligibility:
- Master's degree in gender, women's studies, law, sociology, international development, social work, or related field.
- Prior experience in gender including experience with GBV programming.
- Demonstrated technical experience in gender-related development activities.
Minimum experience: 6-8 years
Apply through the job posting on Care Bangladesh's official website here.
Comments