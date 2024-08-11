Here are our picks for jobs of the week. Check out the article for more details.

1. Standard Chartered Bank - Business Development Officer

Deadline: N/A

Eligibility:

Minimum Bachelor's degree with some prior experience.

Will be expected to provide high-quality service to business banking clients.

Should be able to use customer insights to drive and guide the development of new offerings.

Minimum experience: 1-2 years

Apply through the job posting on LinkedIn here.

2. Radiant Pharmaceuticals Limited - Executive, Medical Marketing

Deadline: August 17

Eligibility:

MBBS from a public medical college or a reputable private medical college with valid BMDC registration.

Prior experience in the relevant field is preferred, though freshers are also encouraged to apply.

Should be able to develop medical strategies based on market insights.

Minimum experience: 2 years

Apply through the job posting on BDJobs.com here.

3. British Council - Financial Planning Analyst

Deadline: August 20

Eligibility:

Prior experience in operational financial management and/or management accounting.

Should be able to advise on specific business or operational financial issues.

Will be accountable for the analysis and interpretation of long-term financial and operational plans for the Bangladesh exams.

Minimum experience: 4 years

Apply through the job posting on LinkedIn here.

4. Care Bangladesh - Senior Technical Lead, Gender-Based Violence (GBV)

Deadline: August 20

Eligibility:

Master's degree in gender, women's studies, law, sociology, international development, social work, or related field.

Prior experience in gender including experience with GBV programming.

Demonstrated technical experience in gender-related development activities.

Minimum experience: 6-8 years

Apply through the job posting on Care Bangladesh's official website here.