Sun Aug 11, 2024 02:50 PM
Last update on: Sun Aug 11, 2024 03:07 PM

Here are our picks for jobs of the week. Check out the article for more details.

1. Standard Chartered Bank - Business Development Officer

Deadline: N/A

Eligibility:

  • Minimum Bachelor's degree with some prior experience.
  • Will be expected to provide high-quality service to business banking clients.
  • Should be able to use customer insights to drive and guide the development of new offerings. 

Minimum experience: 1-2 years

Apply through the job posting on LinkedIn here.

 

2. Radiant Pharmaceuticals Limited - Executive, Medical Marketing

Deadline: August 17

Eligibility:

  • MBBS from a public medical college or a reputable private medical college with valid BMDC registration.
  • Prior experience in the relevant field is preferred, though freshers are also encouraged to apply.
  • Should be able to develop medical strategies based on market insights.

Minimum experience: 2 years

Apply through the job posting on BDJobs.com here.

 

3. British Council - Financial Planning Analyst

Deadline: August 20

Eligibility:

  • Prior experience in operational financial management and/or management accounting.
  • Should be able to advise on specific business or operational financial issues.
  • Will be accountable for the analysis and interpretation of long-term financial and operational plans for the Bangladesh exams.

Minimum experience: 4 years

Apply through the job posting on LinkedIn here.

 

4. Care Bangladesh - Senior Technical Lead, Gender-Based Violence (GBV)

Deadline: August 20

Eligibility:

  • Master's degree in gender, women's studies, law, sociology, international development, social work, or related field.
  • Prior experience in gender including experience with GBV programming.
  • Demonstrated technical experience in gender-related development activities.

Minimum experience: 6-8 years

Apply through the job posting on Care Bangladesh's official website here.

