James Cameron joins Stability AI board

James Cameron, the iconic filmmaker behind 'Titanic', 'Avatar', and 'The Terminator', has joined the board of Stability AI, a London-based startup known for its generative AI tools such as Stable Diffusion.

Cameron, a pioneer in blending technology with storytelling, sees AI as a new frontier for filmmakers. He believes the intersection of AI and computer-generated imagery (CGI) will "unlock new ways for artists to tell stories in ways we could have never imagined", according to a recent report by Reuters.

Stability AI is the creator of Stable Diffusion, an AI-based tool that generates high-quality images from text prompts, similar to OpenAI's DALL-E. The company also offers Stable Video Diffusion, a text-to-video tool that aims to revolutionise video production. CEO Prem Akkaraju sees Cameron's involvement as a crucial step towards "transforming visual media" with AI, as per the Reuters report.

While Hollywood is increasingly interested in AI's potential to reduce costs and enhance creativity, the relationship hasn't been without friction. In 2023, writers and actors went on strike, demanding protections against the unregulated use of AI in film and television production.

Cameron joins a growing list of prominent names at Stability AI, including former Facebook President Sean Parker, signaling the company's intent to lead the charge in merging AI with visual storytelling.