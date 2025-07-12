Job sites axe 1,300 roles due to AI

Indeed and Glassdoor, two popular job searching platforms, are laying off around 1,300 employees as their parent company, Japan's Recruit Holdings, accelerates its shift towards artificial intelligence (AI), according to a recent report by CNBC.

According to the report, the job cuts, representing about 6 percent of the company's global workforce, were announced in an internal email sent to staff on July 10. In the memo, Recruit Holdings CEO Hisayuki "Deko" Idekoba stated, "AI is changing the world," and emphasised that the company must adapt accordingly.

Teams affected by the layoffs include research and development, as well as "people & sustainability" departments in the United States, though other regions and divisions will also see reductions, as per the CNBC report.

Recruit Holdings said the move is part of a broader strategy to use AI to reshape the hiring process, both for job-seekers and employers. As part of that plan, Glassdoor will be absorbed into Indeed, with Glassdoor CEO Christian Sutherland-Wong stepping down, states the report.

The announcement arrives amid growing tension between enthusiasm for AI's efficiency and concerns over its economic fallout. However, some executives think that AI will help in skill development rather than unemployment.

Kamal Kanth, Vice President of Sales at Salesforce said, "As we embrace this future, it's not about humans versus AI — it is about humans with AI. AI is not replacing jobs; it is redefining them — augmenting human strengths, streamlining tasks, and opening doors to new opportunities. This shift makes reskilling and upskilling more critical than ever."