Sun Jul 13, 2025 10:59 AM
Huawei announces winners of Seeds for the Future Bangladesh 2025

huawei_seeds_for_the_future_2025
Image: Courtesy.

Huawei has named eight Bangladeshi university students as winners of its Seeds for the Future 2025 programme who will travel to China later this year for further training and competition.

The 2025 cohort comprises Syed Atif Ryhan of American International University‑Bangladesh (AIUB); Farisa Zaynah Zaman of North South University (NSU); Nafim Karim Khan of BRAC University; Md Rezwan Ullah of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET); Tasnia Iffat of the University of Dhaka (DU); Md Safius Sifat of Rajshahi University of Engineering and Technology (RUET); and Nufsat Farooque and Wasif Uddin of Islamic University of Technology (IUT).

According to a press release, this year's competition began with a review of around 3,000 applications. 60 candidates were invited to a boot camp that covered subjects such as 5G, artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing, digital power and business strategy. 

Following written examinations, presentations and team assignments, 21 students advanced to a final round in which they devised technology‑driven business proposals aimed at socio‑economic impact. Panels of academics, UNESCO representatives, Seeds for the Future alumni and Huawei experts selected the winners on the basis of those proposals, states the press release.

Related topic:
HuaweiHuawei Seeds For The Future Bangladesh 2025
