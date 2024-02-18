How to use the new 'remix' feature in YouTube Shorts

This new option will let users interact with videos in unique ways, including manipulating sounds and cutting specific scenes. Image: Christian Wiediger/Unsplash

YouTube Shorts, the popular video-sharing platform's short-form video feature, has recently introduced a 'remix' option, with which users can creatively enhance their videos. According to YouTube, this new option will let users interact with videos in unique ways, including manipulating sounds, collaborating with friends, cutting specific scenes, and utilising green screen effects.

Here is a quick breakdown of how you can use the new 'remix' feature in YouTube Shorts.

From the YouTube app on your mobile device, navigate to a video you want to remix. When watching the chosen Short, you will find a new 'Remix' option on the video interface. Click that, and you will be presented with four options: Sound, Collab, Green Screen, and Cut.

Sound: Select 'Sound' to extract the audio from the video. You can use this option to create a custom soundtrack for your Shorts. This can be used to add a personalised touch to your videos, especially for travel or event-related content.

Collab: Select 'Collab' if you want to create a Short alongside the original video. This feature allows you to perform choreography or other actions side-by-side with the artist or your friends.

Green screen: Choose 'Green Screen' to use the video as the background for your Short. This will help you to add a real-time reaction to your first watch or create engaging and dynamic content.

Cut: If there is a specific scene you want to use from a video, select 'Cut'. This option allows you to trim a 5-second clip and seamlessly integrate it into your Short for repeated enjoyment.

As per YouTube, users can mix and match these features to create a variety of unique content or enhance their YouTube-watching experience. Content creators can also benefit from this new feature to create new, creative videos.