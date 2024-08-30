How to share your YouTube channel with QR code

A user can even save the code to their phone’s camera roll for easy access of the QR code. Image: Tech & Startup.

In a recent update, YouTube (YT) creators can easily share their YT channel with a QR code, a quick-response code that can be scanned online.

To find QR code sharing option in the YouTube app: Tap on the "You" button and go to "Share channel" there you will find "QR code" alongside other sharing options. A user can even save the code to their phone's camera roll for easy access of the QR code.

A community post on the platform by the verified channel YouTube Creators said, "We're launching channel QR codes to our entire creator community around the world. We hope this update makes it easy for you to share your channel with anyone who may want to watch your content."