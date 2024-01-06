How to check election results online on the EC app

Tech & Startup
Zahidur Rabbi
Sat Jan 6, 2024 08:57 PM
Last update on: Sun Jan 7, 2024 06:56 PM

Smart Election Management BD: How to check for polling centres and election results online
In the ‘Information’ section, the app has information about the 12th and 11th National Parliament Election. Image: Tech & Startup.

Bangladesh Election Commission Secretariat has released the 'Smart Election Management BD' app, which is intended to help voters to stay updated online. Voters can see their polling centres and their addresses, voter numbers, and voting serial numbers by providing NID information and birth date in the designated sections of the app.

The app also contains the details of candidates in the upcoming election. The full names of all candidates, their individual photos, symbols, affidavits, income tax returns, and statements of election expenditure and personal assets are available on the app.

In the 'Information' section, the app has information about the 12th and 11th National Parliament Election. There is information about constituencies available for searching about every candidate in any designated parliament seat. The 'At a Glance' subsection in the 'Information' section provides the total number of registered voters including male, female and transgenders. The 'Registered Parties' section in information provides information about 44 registered political parties of Bangladesh. There is also a 'Noticeboard' for additional information.

The Election Commission (EC) will update the result of the vote on the 'Smart Election Management BD' app every two hours. Users will be able to see the results of their own constituency along with all constituencies on the app.

'Smart Election Management BD' app was officially announced on November 12 by Bangladesh Election Commission. The app is available on Google Play Store and Apple App Store. The app is available in both Bangla and English.

 

