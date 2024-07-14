Honda SP160 launched in Bangladesh

Honda has recently launched the SP160 in Bangladesh, following the introduction of Honda SP125 last year.

Honda SP160 features a 163-cc BS-VI PGM-FI engine and is equipped with a full digital metre that displays information such as gear position indicator, side stand indicator, average mileage indicator, battery voltage indicator, anti-lock braking system (ABS) indicator, service due indicator, and low fuel indicator, among other things. The motorcycle also has an engine stop switch, mono shock suspension, a side stand engine cut-off switch, side stand indicator, and hazard switch.

During our brief test drive of the motorcycle, we observed that the bike is comfortable and easy to navigate while riding. The breaks were responsive and the bike's weight was around 139 kg, making it good for everyday use. The bike's height feels appropriate for an average Bangladeshi rider.

Honda SP160. Image: Md. Zahidur Rabbi.

According to Honda, the SP160 has a 130 mm wide rear tire, which ensures better traction and grip for improved braking. The viscous air filters do not need to be cleaned and can be used up to 16,000 km, and the maintenance-free battery eliminates the need for top-ups and is leak-free, claims Honda.

Available in pearl spartan red, pearl igneous black, and matte marvel blue metallic colours, Honda SP160 is priced BDT 197,000 for the single-disc variant and BDT 225,000 for the double-disc variant.