Honda launches Hornet 2.0

Honda, the motorcycle manufacturer, has recently launched the Hornet 2.0 motorcycle in Bangladesh.

Priced at BDT 2,89,000, the Hornet 2.0 is powered by a 184.4 cc PGM-FI engine and comes with petal disc brakes at the front and rear, supported by a BOSCH single-channel ABS with 140 mm wide rear tyre. It has assist and slipper clutch, side stand engine cut off switch, side stand indicator and fully digital liquid crystal metre.

According to a press release, the bike's sporty split seat is made for the convenience of the rider. Honda Hornet 2.0 is available in four colours: Matte Sangria Red Metallic, Matte Marvel Blue Metallic, Matte Axis Grey Metallic, and Pearl Igneous Black.