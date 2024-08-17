Google under fire for pressuring influencers to favour Pixel 9 in reviews

Screenshots of an agreement, which were independently verified by The Verge, indicated that influencers were "expected to feature the Google Pixel device in place of any competitor mobile devices. Image: Zarif Faiaz/Tech & Startup

Google has faced backlash after it emerged that influencers participating in its exclusive Team Pixel program were pressured to prioritise the Pixel 9 over competing devices in their reviews. The program, which provides early access to Pixel products, included a clause in its latest agreement stipulating that participants must showcase the Pixel in place of other brands or risk being removed from the program.

The revelation has sparked controversy within the tech community, as it suggests a blurring of lines between marketing and genuine product reviews. Screenshots of the agreement, which were independently verified by The Verge, indicated that influencers were "expected to feature the Google Pixel device in place of any competitor mobile devices." The clause further warned that if other brands appeared to be preferred over the Pixel, the relationship between the influencer and Google would be terminated.

Google has since acknowledged the problematic language in the agreement, with communications manager Kayla Geier stating that the wording "missed the mark" and has been removed from the program's terms. Geier clarified that the Team Pixel program is distinct from Google's official review program, which does not impose such stipulations on tech journalists and reviewers.

Despite this clarification, the inclusion of such terms has caused significant concern among influencers and the wider tech community. Some influencers, including YouTubers Adam Matlock and Kevin Nether, have announced their departure from the Team Pixel program in protest. They argue that the new terms compromise their integrity and restrict their ability to provide honest and unbiased reviews.

The Team Pixel program, managed by the PR agency 1000heads, has been seen as an entry point for smaller creators to gain early access to new Google products and grow their audiences. However, the latest stipulations have led to a reassessment of the program's ethical implications, particularly in an industry already grappling with the challenges of transparency and authenticity in online reviews.

High-profile tech influencers, such as Marques Brownlee, have distanced themselves from the program, reinforcing the distinction between genuine product reviews and sponsored content. The controversy has reignited discussions about the need for clearer guidelines and disclosures in influencer marketing to ensure that consumers can distinguish between authentic reviews and promotional content.