Google Maps will restrict business profiles for fake reviews

Google Maps is tightening its grip on businesses engaging in fake reviews by imposing restrictions on profiles that violate the platform's Fake Engagement policy, according to the support page of the company. Businesses found guilty of manipulating reviews will face a range of penalties, including the temporary removal of existing reviews, blocking new ratings, and displaying a public warning on profiles where fraudulent activity has been detected.

This enforcement measure was first introduced in the UK earlier this year, but as of mid-September, Google updated its support page to indicate that the policy is expanding globally. Despite this, only UK users are currently seeing the warning messages.

Under Google's prohibited content policy, reviews must reflect genuine experiences, and businesses are barred from posting content that misrepresents the nature of their services or products. Additionally, they cannot incentivise positive feedback through payments, discounts, or freebies. Google Maps also actively monitors attempts to manipulate ratings through multiple accounts, emulators, or modified operating systems designed to mimic real engagement.

While it remains unclear how Google will accurately identify fake reviews, the platform's decision to publicly label businesses through warning messages could act as a deterrent, discouraging companies from artificially boosting their ratings.