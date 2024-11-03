Google Maps to get new AI-based features

Google has introduced a set of AI-powered updates to Google Maps, utilising its Gemini model to make location-based searches more responsive and contextually aware.

Rolling out in the US this week on Android and iOS, these new features aim to deliver specific, real-time recommendations and enhanced exploration capabilities, says Google in an official blog.

With Gemini integration, Google Maps can now interpret open-ended questions from users, like "things to do with friends at night in Boston", and provide more tailored results, such as speakeasies or live music venues. This approach differs from past versions of Maps, which often generated broad recommendations that didn't account for specifics like time of day or seasonal factors, explains a recent Reuters article.

Miriam Daniel, Vice President of Consumer Experiences for Google Maps, highlighted in the official blog that Gemini's ability to understand context helps refine suggestions based on factors like timing and seasonal relevance.

Google Maps will also now display AI-generated summaries that appear alongside traditional location listings, says Google. Users can ask Gemini specific questions about a place, such as whether a restaurant has outdoor seating or a quiet atmosphere, and the AI will analyse existing user reviews to deliver relevant answers. This feature is intended to streamline the search process, providing quicker access to detailed information about a location, explains the tech giant.

The new Gemini update to Maps also includes an expansion of Immersive View, which now covers 150 new cities worldwide, including Brussels, Kyoto, and Frankfurt. This feature combines AI, imagery, and computer vision to offer a virtual exploration of locations such as stadiums and parks, says Google.

Google Maps has further refined its navigation capabilities with an update that allows users to add stops along their routes more easily, says the company in the blog. By tapping 'add stops' during route planning, users can view top landmarks, scenic spots, and dining options.