Google legally obliged to disclose confidential user information

Google confidential information disclose
Google states that it will give sensitive user information to US government agencies if legally asked to do so. Image: Solen Feyissa/Unsplash

In a recent email to its customers, Google stated that it may need to share confidential information with the US government authorities when legally required.

"Government agencies from around the United States ask Google to produce documents in a way that may disclose customer information," says Google in the email. The email then explains that Google reviews these official government requests carefully to ensure they follow the law.  If a request is too broad, Google attempts to narrow it down, and in certain cases, objects to providing any further information. 

However, if the request is legally valid and binding, and asks for information without redacting confidential customer information, then Google is required to "produce documents that contain confidential information pursuant to the terms of the user's agreement(s) with Google". This means that Google will give sensitive user information to US government agencies if legally asked to do so.

Even if sensitive information is provided, Google says that it will request confidential treatment of that information. In the mail, the company states that concerned users can contact Google at this email address if they have questions regarding this matter. 

"Google therefore provides notice of its obligation to produce confidential information when legally required and its intention to do so," adds Google towards the end of the mail to further clarify its legal obligation to share confidential information of its customers.

Related topic:
Google
Apple Google
