Google to invest $6 billion in Indian data centre: report

Google will invest $6 billion to build a 1-gigawatt data centre in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, marking its first such direct investment in India, according to a recent report by Reuters. The project reportedly includes $2 billion dedicated to renewable energy infrastructure to power the facility.

Once completed, the Visakhapatnam data centre will be Asia's largest in both capacity and investment size, states the Reuters report. The move aligns with parent company Alphabet's broader $75 billion global data centre expansion plan, despite economic uncertainties from recent US tariff policies.

As per the report, Andhra Pradesh has already secured commitments for 1.6 GW of data centre capacity, with ambitions to reach 6 GW within five years. Officials also plan to develop undersea cable landing stations in Visakhapatnam to enhance global connectivity.

While emphasising renewable energy, the state acknowledged to Reuters that some coal power will be necessary to ensure 24/7 reliability for energy-intensive data centres. Google has not officially commented on the investment, but Andhra Pradesh plans a formal announcement in October, says Reuters.