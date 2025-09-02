Google denies recent reports of Gmail security breach

While the company acknowledged that online scams are becoming more sophisticated, it said it remains committed to investing in security tools to protect users. Photo: Stephen Phillips/Unsplash

Google has officially rejected recent reports of a major security breach affecting Gmail. In a blog post published on Monday, the company stated that Gmail remains safe and described claims of a widespread security warning as "entirely false".

In the Google Workspace blog post, the tech giant noted that "several inaccurate claims" had recently circulated, including suggestions that the company issued a broad security alert to all users. Google firmly denied these allegations, adding that Gmail's protections remain "strong and effective" and continue to block over 99.9% of spam, phishing, and malware.

While the company acknowledged that online scams are becoming more sophisticated, it said it remains committed to investing in security tools to protect users.

The denial comes amid a rise in digital scams. A June 2025 survey by Google and Morning Consult found that over 60% of US consumers reported seeing more scams in the past year, and one in three had suffered a data breach.

To avoid such scams, Google encouraged users to strengthen their security with tools like passkeys and Google Password Manager, which can detect compromised passwords.

Despite the rumours, the company insists that Gmail has not experienced a large-scale breach and urged people to rely on trusted sources for accurate cybersecurity information.