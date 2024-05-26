Global car brands 'Jaecoo' and 'Omoda' arrive in Bangladesh

Three new models of cars from the brands 'Jaecoo' and 'Omoda' have been launched in Bangladesh: JAECOO J7, OMODA C5, and OMODA E5. According to a press release, Asian MotorSpeX Limited, the official distributor of these cars, unveiled them at the recently held 17th Dhaka Motor Show 2024.

JAECOO J7

The JAECOO J7 is an AWD off-road SUV featuring seven different driving modes. It accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in eight seconds. Other features include steel chassis, ADAS safety systems, 19-inch aluminum alloy wheels, and a panoramic sunroof.

The interior is equipped with smart AI voice assistance, 50 W air-cooled wireless charging, dual-zone automatic AC with climate control, among other features. The dimensions of the car are 4500 mm in length, 1865 mm in width, and 1680 mm in height.

JAECOO J7 will be available in four colors: Moonlight Silver, Carbon Crystal Black, Model Green, and Khaki White.

OMODA C5. Image: Official website.

OMODA C5

The Omoda C5 is designed with a length of 4400 mm, width of 1830 mm, and height of 1588 mm. It has features such as eco and sports driving modes, 18-inch alloy wheels, and a power sunroof.

The interior includes a 15 W wireless charging pad, intelligent cruise control, and a 12 V power outlet. Safety features include ABS, EBD, BAS, MCB, and TMCS, along with ventilated disc front brakes and solid disc rear brakes.

OMODA C5 will be available in four colors: Titan Green, Jupiter Blue, Midnight Blue, and Space Black.

OMODA E5. Image: Official website.

OMODA E5

The Omoda E5 is an EV offering three driving modes and a range of 430 km according to the WLTP standard. Its battery capacity is 61 kWh, and it can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 7.2 seconds. The fast-charging feature allows the car to charge from 30% to 80% in just 28 minutes.

The EV is equipped with a lithium iron phosphate battery, an 8155 Qualcomm processor, 215/55 R18 aluminum wheels, a steel chassis, ADAS safety features, and a panoramic sunroof, among other interior features. The dimensions of the car are 4424 mm in length, 1830 mm in width, and 1588 mm in height.

OMODA E5 will be available in four colors: Aqua Green, Khaki White, Phantom Gray, and Dark Black.