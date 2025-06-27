Foodpanda organises free health camp for riders

Foodpanda Bangladesh, an online food and grocery delivery platform, has recently organised a free health camp for its delivery partners.

Hosted under Foodpanda's flagship 'panda hearts' programme, the camp took place at the company's Gulshan hub office and offered a range of basic health services at no cost to riders. Attendees received consultations from medical professionals, including personalised wellness guidance, along with essential tests such as blood pressure checks, body mass index (BMI) assessments, and diabetes screenings, according to a press release by the company.

In addition to flexible earning opportunities, Foodpanda provides its delivery partners with healthcare support, insurance coverage, and access to online educational resources, states the press release.

The event was held in collaboration with Shukhee, a healthcare brand operated by Grameen Digital Healthcare Solutions. In May, Foodpanda Bangladesh signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Shukhee to further enhance its delivery partners' access to healthcare and insurance services, as per a press release.