Tech & Startup
Fri Jun 27, 2025 09:20 AM
Last update on: Fri Jun 27, 2025 09:20 AM

Most Viewed

Tech & Startup
Press Release
Tech & Startup

Foodpanda organises free health camp for riders

Fri Jun 27, 2025 09:20 AM
Last update on: Fri Jun 27, 2025 09:20 AM
Fri Jun 27, 2025 09:20 AM Last update on: Fri Jun 27, 2025 09:20 AM
foodpanda medical camp
Image: Foodpanda Bangladesh.

Foodpanda Bangladesh, an online food and grocery delivery platform, has recently organised a free health camp for its delivery partners.

Hosted under Foodpanda's flagship 'panda hearts' programme, the camp took place at the company's Gulshan hub office and offered a range of basic health services at no cost to riders. Attendees received consultations from medical professionals, including personalised wellness guidance, along with essential tests such as blood pressure checks, body mass index (BMI) assessments, and diabetes screenings, according to a press release by the company.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

In addition to flexible earning opportunities, Foodpanda provides its delivery partners with healthcare support, insurance coverage, and access to online educational resources, states the press release.

The event was held in collaboration with Shukhee, a healthcare brand operated by Grameen Digital Healthcare Solutions. In May, Foodpanda Bangladesh signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Shukhee to further enhance its delivery partners' access to healthcare and insurance services, as per a press release.

Related topic:
Foodpanda
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

HungryNaki on the verge of closure

2y ago

Grab reportedly in talks to grab Foodpanda's business in Asia

1y ago

Foodpanda adds first batch of transgender riders to delivery fleet

4y ago
Foodpanda fined Tk10 lakh over unfair trade practices

Foodpanda fined Tk10 lakh for unfair market practices

1y ago

Taiwan blocks Uber's $950 mln Foodpanda deal, CNA reports

6m ago
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

কুমিল্লায় ধর্ষণের ঘটনায় প্রধান আসামিসহ গ্রেপ্তার ৫ 

আজ রোববার সকালে কুমিল্লার পুলিশ সুপার নাজির আহমেদ খান দ্য ডেইলি স্টারকে এ তথ্য নিশ্চিত করেছেন।

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

উত্তরায় মব সৃষ্টি করে হোটেল দখলের চেষ্টা, আটক ৯

২৬ মিনিট আগে