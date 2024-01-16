Tech & Startup
Tech & Startup Desk
Tue Jan 16, 2024 04:16 PM
Last update on: Tue Jan 16, 2024 05:11 PM

Most Viewed

Tech & Startup

Foodpanda fined Tk10 lakh for unfair market practices

A directive by Bangladesh Competition Commission also prohibits Foodpanda from preventing restaurants from forming partnerships with other delivery platforms.
Tech & Startup Desk
Tue Jan 16, 2024 04:16 PM Last update on: Tue Jan 16, 2024 05:11 PM
Foodpanda fined Tk10 lakh over unfair trade practices

The Bangladesh Competition Commission (BCC) has levied a Tk10 lakh fine on Foodpanda, an online food and grocery delivery platform, for violations of the Competition Act. This decision was made on Monday, following an investigation into allegations of unfair market practices.

The penalty is a consequence of a complaint lodged by MGH Restaurants Pvt Ltd in December 2020. MGH Restaurants accused Foodpanda of abusing its dominant position in the market and engaging in unfair practices within the food delivery sector. The complaint specifically cited sections 16(1) and 16(2) of the Competition Act.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Pradip Ranjan Chakraborty, Chairperson of the Bangladesh Competition Commission told the Daily Star that the verdict was declared on Monday. During the commission's long-time investigation, it found that Foodpanda Bangladesh abusing its dominant position in the local market, he said.

"Foodpanda is aware of the recent order passed by the Bangladesh Competition Commission," said Foodpanda in an official statement. "We are reviewing the order thoroughly and intend to appeal against this decision in accordance with due process of law," the statement reads.

The crux of the complaint against Foodpanda centred around allegations that the company, capitalising on its market dominance, threatened to increase commission rates and reduce the delivery radius for its partners, including MGH Restaurants. These actions, the complaint alleges, were contrary to the terms of the agreement signed between MGH Restaurants and Foodpanda Bangladesh back in 2018.

Despite pleas from MGH Restaurants, seeking to avoid an increase in commission rates and a reduction in delivery radius in light of their precarious financial situation as an aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic, Foodpanda reportedly proceeded with these changes. This led to MGH Restaurants being arbitrarily and illegally reduced in terms of delivery radius and suspended from the online platform, violating the existing agreement, as per the details of the complaint.

Acting on the complaint lodged on 24 December 2020, the BCC conducted a thorough investigation into these allegations. As a result of this inquiry, the regulatory authority not only imposed the fine but also issued directives to Foodpanda. One key directive also prohibits Foodpanda from preventing restaurants from forming partnerships with other delivery platforms.

Related topic:
FoodpandaBCCBangladesh Competition CommissionFoodpanda fined Tk10 lakh
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

HungryNaki on the verge of closure

ICT job fair Bangladesh

BCC to host job fair for disabled individuals with ICT training

National Digital Bangladesh Award 2022

Foodpanda wins national Digital Bangladesh Award 2022

Kazi Farms fined Tk 5 crore, Suguna Food Tk 3.44 crore

Kazi Farms fined Tk 5 crore, Suguna Food Tk 3.44 crore

National IT Competition for Youth with Disabilities 2023

National IT Competition for Youth with Disabilities awards 12 winners

|রাজনীতি

বিএনপি পরাজয়ের ভয়ে নির্বাচনে অংশ নেয়নি: প্রধানমন্ত্রী

প্রধানমন্ত্রী বলেন, সেই ১৩০ বছরের বয়োবৃদ্ধ বলেছেন ‘হাসিনাকে ভোট দেব’। এর থেকে বড় পাওয়া মনে হয় জীবনে আর কিছু নেই, এই যে মানুষের আস্থা ও বিশ্বাস এটাই সব থেকে বড় পাওয়া।

এইমাত্র
|শিক্ষা

তাপমাত্রা ১৭ ডিগ্রির নিচে থাকলে মাধ্যমিক স্কুল বন্ধ

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification