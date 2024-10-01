pandamart celebrates 4 years with surprise gift boxes and limited edition Pau-Pau plushies

foodpanda's online grocery delivery service, pandamart, is celebrating its 4th anniversary with a month-long campaign packed with exclusive discounts, surprise gift boxes, and limited-edition Pau-Pau plushies for its customers.

Throughout October, foodpanda customers can enjoy special discounts on top FMCG brands. Every Tuesday, those who place orders over Tk 1,199 will receive a surprise gift box. Additionally, by placing 12 orders over Tk 1,699, shoppers can enter the Panda Reward Campaign for a chance to win one of 100 exclusive Pau-Pau plushies, available on a first-come, first-served basis.

"With the launch of pandamart in October 2020, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, foodpanda has transformed the shopping experience in Bangladesh by delivering essentials within an hour," said Mohammad Tabrej Khan, Director of Q-Commerce at foodpanda.

"We're committed to continually innovating and simplifying everyday life for our users. This month-long celebration expresses our gratitude for their support, and we look forward to evolving together in the future," he added.

pandamart quickly emerged as a leader in quick-commerce, originally focusing on groceries but expanding to include a diverse array of lifestyle products, such as personal care items, electronics, and even concert tickets. Operating 24/7 in major cities across Bangladesh, pandamart provides the flexibility for customers to order anytime, anywhere.