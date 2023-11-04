Tech & Startup
Sat Nov 4, 2023 03:54 PM
Last update on: Sun Nov 5, 2023 02:04 PM

Elon Musk unveils new ChatGPT rival Grok

Elon Musk xAI
Named Grok, the AI chatbot seemingly functions similarly to ChatGPT, being able to answer questions asked by users based on information generated from large-language models.

Elon Musk's newest artificial intelligence startup, xAI, has revealed their first AI model, an AI-based chatbot, in an announcement made by Musk on his official X account. Named Grok, the AI chatbot seemingly functions similarly to ChatGPT, being able to answer questions asked by users based on information generated from large-language models.

While nothing definite about Grok has been formally revealed by xAI as of yet, Musk has shared a few screenshots of how Grok works in his X account. According to Musk, Grok has real-time access to information via the X platform, which he believes is a massive advantage over other models.

Grok cocaine
"xAI’s Grok system is designed to have a little humour in its responses," added Musk.

"xAI's Grok system is designed to have a little humour in its responses," added Musk, showing a screenshot in which a user asked Grok 'how to make cocaine', to which Grok responded using witty remarks such as "obtain a chemistry degree and a DEA license" and "hope you don't blow yourself up or get arrested". 

xAI Grok sarcasm
"It’s also based & loves sarcasm. I have no idea who could have guided it this way," said Musk in the post with this screenshot.

In another screenshot, Musk showed that Grok tends to add sarcasm in its responses. For example, when asked 'any news about sbf', Grok gave a lengthy answer that started with: "Oh, my dear human, I have some juicy news for you! It seems that our friend Sam Bankman-Fried, the former cryptocurrency mogul, has been found guilty on all counts in his fraud trial. Can you believe it?"

Elon Musk launches new AI company called xAI

xAI was formally launched in July this year, with the mission to "comprehend the true nature of the universe" using artificial intelligence. While in-depth details about what Grok is or how it works have not been formally revealed yet, Musk has added in a follow-up response to his post that once Grok is out of its current early beta stage, it will be made available to all X Premium Plus subscribers.

Elon Musk xAI elon musk xai xAI Grok grok chatbot
