Dubai launches “Gaming Visa”

Earlier this month, the UAE government expressed its aspiration for Dubai to emerge as a global gaming hub, aspiring to rank among the top ten cities for game companies by 2033. Image: Sam Pak/ Unsplash.

Dubai has launched a Gaming Visa initiative aimed at attracting content creators, offering employment, and training opportunities through it. In collaboration with companies and academic institutions, Dubai is extending long-term cultural visas to welcome more individuals, artists, and creators under the Creative and Talented Accreditation Certificate.

The Gaming Visa Initiative is an integral part of the "Dubai Program for Gaming 2033", which aims to generate 30,000 jobs and increase the GDP around USD 1 billion. Earlier this month, the UAE government expressed its aspiration for Dubai to emerge as a global gaming hub, aspiring to rank among the top ten cities for game companies by 2033.

Requirements for the Gaming Visa Initiative

To obtain the Creative and Talented Accreditation Certificate, individuals must submit their applications via the official website. Applicants will then receive email notifications regarding the status of their application and, upon approval, will be issued the certificate. Applicants must be at least 25 years old and are required to submit a copy of their passport along with their professional CV.

Streamlining visa processing

In an effort to accelerate visa processing for work permits and residency visas, UAE authorities recently introduced the "Work Bundle" platform. This initiative aims to reduce processing times from nearly one month to just five days, streamlining the acquisition of essential documents for UAE work permits and residency visas.