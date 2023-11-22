Cybersecurity company EIC selected for Stanford seed program

Enterprise Infosec Consultants (EIC), a Bangladeshi cybersecurity service provider, has been selected to participate in the Stanford Seed Transformation Program. According to a press release, the program is recognised for its curriculum and insights sourced from the Stanford Graduate School of Business.

Tailored for CEOs and founders of established businesses in South Asia and Africa, this 10-month initiative from Stanford is crafted to provide participants with the skills, tools, and mindset required for business expansion and scalability. Additionally, the program is dedicated to cultivating a solid peer-to-peer support network among its participants.

EIC is a CREST-accredited company that offers a range of cyber security services varying from offensive security to SWIFT CSP assessment, ISO 27001 implementation, and PCI DSS compliance in local and international markets. As per the company, the Stanford program will help them enhance leadership skills, strategic vision, and operational efficiency as it will be an on-site hands-on program.