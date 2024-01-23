Tech & Startup
Zahidur Rabbi
Tue Jan 23, 2024 06:13 PM
Last update on: Tue Jan 23, 2024 06:22 PM

CrackPlatoon launches EV charging station in Cumilla

EV charging station
EV charging station by CrackPlatoon.

CrackPlatoon Charging Solution Limited, a Bangladeshi EV charging startup, has recently launched an electric vehicle (EV) charging station at "MIAMI Leisure Spot" on the Dhaka-Chittagong highway in Kalakachua, Burichang, Cumilla.

Md. Tenver Sahariar Utso, Managing Director of CrackPlatoon Charging Solution Limited said, "We have a plan to expand EV charging stations all over Bangladesh including every division and important highway points which will ensure the sustainability of travelling by EV vehicles all over the country". 

According to Tenver, this is the country's first highway restaurant charging station.

Previously, CrackPlatoon Charging Solution Ltd, in collaboration with Dhaka Electric Supply Company Limited (DESCO) and Sumatra Filling Station, launched their first ever commercial EV charging infrastructure at Manikdi, Dhaka Cantonment.

push notification