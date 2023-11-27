Tech & Startup
Zahidur Rabbi
Mon Nov 27, 2023 07:06 PM
Last update on: Mon Nov 27, 2023 07:42 PM

Most Viewed

Tech & Startup

CrackPlatoon launches commercial EV charging station at Dhaka

Zahidur Rabbi
Mon Nov 27, 2023 07:06 PM Last update on: Mon Nov 27, 2023 07:42 PM
EV charging station at Dhaka
CrackPlatoon launches commercial EV charging station at Dhaka

CrackPlatoon Charging Solution Ltd, in collaboration with Dhaka Electric Supply Company Limited (DESCO) and Sumatra Filling Station, recently launched their first ever commercial Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Infrastructure at Manikdi, Dhaka Cantonment. Through this station any EV can be charged regardless of the brand.

Tenver Sahariar Utso, Managing director of CrackPlatoon Charging Solution Limited commented that rapid charging is a necessity in commercial charging stations. "The chargers provided by the vehicle companies take approximately 5 to 8 hours depending on brands to fully charge the vehicle. Meanwhile, our stations charge vehicles in just 25 to 40 minutes depending on battery capacity. This will also enable users to have long drives in EV's after the availability of these stations," he shared.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Related topic:
electric vehicle bangladesh
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Audi electric charging station

Audi launches Electric Vehicle charging station in Tejgaon

Is Dhaka ready to embrace Electric Vehicles?

Executive Motors brings BMW electric vehicle

Electric vehicle sales yet to gain pace

Electric vehicle sales yet to gain pace

|রাজনীতি

জাতীয় পার্টির মনোনয়ন পেলেন যারা

দ্বাদশ জাতীয় সংসদ নির্বাচনের জন্য দলীয় প্রার্থীদের নাম ঘোষণা করেছে জাতীয় পার্টি। আজ সোমবার বিকেলে দলের পক্ষ থেকে মনোনয়নপ্রাপ্তদের তালিকা প্রকাশ করা হয়েছে।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|রাজনীতি

রংপুর-৩ ও ঢাকা-১৭ আসনে প্রার্থী জি এম কাদের

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification