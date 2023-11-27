CrackPlatoon launches commercial EV charging station at Dhaka

CrackPlatoon Charging Solution Ltd, in collaboration with Dhaka Electric Supply Company Limited (DESCO) and Sumatra Filling Station, recently launched their first ever commercial Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Infrastructure at Manikdi, Dhaka Cantonment. Through this station any EV can be charged regardless of the brand.

Tenver Sahariar Utso, Managing director of CrackPlatoon Charging Solution Limited commented that rapid charging is a necessity in commercial charging stations. "The chargers provided by the vehicle companies take approximately 5 to 8 hours depending on brands to fully charge the vehicle. Meanwhile, our stations charge vehicles in just 25 to 40 minutes depending on battery capacity. This will also enable users to have long drives in EV's after the availability of these stations," he shared.