This company introduced a hotline for calling its CEO’s AI clone

Klarna, a Swedish fintech company, has recently launched an artificial intelligence-powered hotline allowing users to provide feedback directly to a virtual version of its CEO and co-founder, Sebastian Siemiatkowski.

According to a recent statement from the company, the service enables customers and merchants to call a phone line and speak to a digital replica of Sebastian Siemiatkowski trained on his voice, insights, and experiences. The AI CEO is programmed to respond to questions about Klarna's products, vision, and founding story, and encourages callers to offer feedback on their experiences with the platform.

Once a call is completed, Klarna says a transcript and summary are automatically generated using a large language model (LLM). These insights are then fed into an internal dashboard used by the company's product and engineering teams to assess potential improvements. Klarna claims the process allows for feedback to be acted upon quickly, with the possibility of product changes being made as soon as the following day.

The hotline is currently accessible via phone numbers in the United States (+14246675385), and Sweden, (+46852512594). The initiative follows previous uses of generative AI by Siemiatkowski, including deploying an AI version of himself to present company earnings reports.