This Chinese robot can perform kung fu

Chinese robotics company LimX Dynamics has unveiled its latest humanoid robot, the LimX Oli – a 5'4" machine capable of fluid movements, including martial arts, thanks to its 31 degrees of freedom. The robot, an upgrade from last year's LimX CL-1, is designed for AI researchers and developers working on advanced robotics applications.

The LimX Oli isn't just a static lab project - it can walk at 5 km/h, carry 3 kg per arm, and perform dynamic movements, making it ideal for testing everything from kung fu-inspired motions to real-world industrial tasks. Its modular design allows developers to swap out arms, hands, and sensors, including options for two-finger grippers or five-finger dexterous hands.

Unlike many humanoid robots locked behind corporate labs, LimX Oli is being marketed to researchers and developers, coming in three configurations (Lite, Edu, and Super) catering to different research needs.

The robot supports cloud-based AI and onboard large language models (LLMs), meaning it can process natural language commands and fuse data from cameras, microphones, and LiDAR sensors for better real-world interaction. Motion control is managed through regularly updated libraries distributed via over-the-air updates.

While demonstrating capabilities including martial arts movements, the robot is primarily positioned as a research tool rather than a commercial product. Although not the first humanoid to demonstrate martial arts proficiency, its combination of modular architecture and developer-friendly design establishes it as a potentially significant tool for robotics research.

This launch occurs amidst increasing worldwide focus on versatile humanoid platforms, with companies including Boston Dynamics and Tesla pursuing various commercial applications for robotic movement and AI integration.