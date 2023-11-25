Celebrating digital triumph: e-Commerce Movers Award (eCMA) 2023

A gala of innovation, leadership, and excellence in the Bangladeshi e-commerce sphere

eCMA 2023 stands as a testament to the vibrant and ever-evolving e-commerce landscape of Bangladesh. Images: e-CAB

The e-Commerce Movers Award (eCMA) is a prestigious recognition program organised by the e-Commerce Association of Bangladesh (e-CAB), designed to celebrate excellence, innovation, and entrepreneurial spirit within the Bangladeshi e-commerce sector. eCMA 2023 is designed to uphold its commitment to acknowledge the hard work and success of the most outstanding e-commerce platforms, service providers, and individual entrepreneurs.

Objective

The primary objective of eCMA 2023 is to:

Recognise and honour the achievements of leading e-commerce entities and individuals.

Encourage healthy competition, driving higher standards and innovation in the industry.

Showcase the growth and potential of the e-commerce sector in Bangladesh to a national and international audience.

Foster a culture of excellence and customer focus among the e-commerce fraternity.

Award categories

The eCMA 2023 features a diverse array of categories, reflecting the multifaceted nature of the industry. These categories are carefully curated to recognise excellence across various sectors, including marketplace innovation, delivery platforms, financial technology, and many more.

SL Award Name 1 Best e-Commerce Marketplace 2 Best Food Delivery Platform 3 Best Platform for Grocery and Daily Needs 4 Best Service Platform 5 Best Sectorial e-Commerce (B2B/Electronics/Book) 6 Best Fashion & Beauty e-Commerce 7 Best Health Tech Platform 8 Best Classifieds e-Commerce Platform 9 Best Travel Tech Platform 10 Best Ed Tech Platform 11 Best Agro Tech Platform 12 Best Ride-sharing Platform 13 Best Cross Border Platform 14 Best Regional e-Commerce 15 Best Marketplace Seller 16 Best F-Commerce Seller 17 Best Brand Excellence in e-Commerce (Fashion/Home Appliance/Electronics) 18 Innovator of the Year for Developing e-Commerce 19 Best Logistics Network for e-Commerce 20 Best Emerging Logistics Network for e-Commerce 21 Best Logistics Solution Provider 22 Best Banking Solution for e-Commerce 23 Best MFS for e-Commerce 24 Best Payment Gateway for e-Commerce (Acquiring Bank/ Scheme) 25 Best Payment Solution provider for e-Commerce 26 Best e-Commerce Enabler (Platform/ BPO) 27 Best Tech Solution Provider for e-Commerce

The evaluation process

The winners of the eCMA 2023 are chosen through a meticulous selection process. An independent panel of judges, comprising industry experts, business leaders, and academics, evaluates the nominees based on stringent criteria to ensure fairness and transparency.

A platform for growth

Beyond the glitz and glamour, eCMA 2023 serves a higher purpose. It provides a platform for networking, fostering partnerships, and encouraging the sharing of best practices. This gathering is a crucible where ideas meet opportunities, fueling growth and innovation.

Vision

As e-CAB continues to champion the cause of digital commerce in Bangladesh, the eCMA serves as a beacon, guiding the way forward. It is more than an award; it is a celebration of the indomitable spirit that drives the industry forward.

Conclusion

eCMA 2023 stands as a testament to the vibrant and ever-evolving e-commerce landscape of Bangladesh. By recognising the accomplishments and contributions of various stakeholders, eCMA inspires a generation of entrepreneurs and businesses to aim for excellence and innovation, thereby shaping the future of digital commerce in Bangladesh and beyond.