E-CAB honours 34 companies

The e-Commerce Association of Bangladesh (e-CAB) has recognised 34 companies with the "e-Commerce Movers Award (eCMA) 2023" for their outstanding contribution to society.



The awards were given in 27 categories selected from nearly 200 applications at an event at the InterContinental Dhaka on November 9, the e-CAB said in a press release.



Daraz Bangladesh Ltd was named the best e-commerce marketplace while Foodpanda was awarded as the best food delivery platform, bKash Limited stood out as the best MFS Platform, and City Bank secured the accolade for the best banking solution for e-commerce.



Other notable winners included Walton, Uber, Aarong, Mastercard, Sharetrip, and 10 Minute School.



United Commercial Bank, Chaldal, Rokomari, ShopUp, Pickaboo, Eastern Bank, Bikroy, ekShop, SteadFast, Nagad, Sheba XYZ, Shajgoj, Arogga, Fashol, BATA, Ribana, Singer, Upay, Pathao, Digibox, SkyTech, Laalsobuj, Women & e-Commerce, and Brain Station 23 were awarded for their role in their respective domains.



Parliament Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury was present as the chief guest.



Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi, Post and Telecommunications Minister Mostafa Jabbar, State Minister for Information and Communication Technology Division Zunaid Ahmed Palak, and e-CAB Advisor Nahim Razzak were present as guests.

E-CAB President Shomi Kaiser, General Secretary Muhammad Abdul Wahed Tomal and Director and e-CMA Convener Khondoker Tasfin Alam, and other executive members also attended the event.

In association with The Daily Star, the event was patronised and supported by UCB, Upay, Singer, Global Brand, Berger, Steadfast, Bikroy, and C Express.