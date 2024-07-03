Capitalising on market trends: the secret sauce to success

What can you do to make sure your startup achieves success as well? As Nvidia and Amazon have shown us, banking on current demands is the way to go. Illustration: Zarif Faiaz

Just two weeks ago, Nvidia dethroned tech titan Microsoft to become the world's most valuable company, reaching a staggering market capitalisation of $3.335 trillion. At the time of writing, Nvidia currently sits comfortably in third place at $3.038 trillion, only behind Microsoft and Apple. Despite that, the company's meteoric rise provides a compelling example of the power of capitalising on current market trends. Let's take a look at how capitalising on market trends can be the secret sauce to your startup's success.

Finding a common thread

Let's extend the example beyond Nvidia. Just last week, Amazon joined the exclusive $2 trillion market value club, solidifying itself as the fifth US company to reach this massive landmark. The common thread? The recent boom in artificial intelligence (AI). Because of how prominent the use of generative AI has become, consumers are driving the demand for AI-powered products. Likewise, investors are pouring money into companies positioned to benefit from this technological revolution.

This is a prime example of how companies can achieve tremendous success by strategically aligning themselves with current market trends. Nvidia, a company synonymous with high-performance graphics cards for gamers, provides a particularly compelling case study. Recognising the potential of AI, Nvidia adapted its powerful GPUs for use in data centres, specifically those running cutting-edge AI models similar to OpenAI's ChatGPT and Microsoft's Gemini. The result? The level of success you see now.

Dive deep - and stay informed!

So, what can you do to make sure your startup achieves success as well? As Nvidia and Amazon have shown us, banking on current demands is the way to go. Before steering your company's ship in a new direction, it's crucial to become educated about the current industry landscape. Immerse yourself in what the general public thinks about your industry and the type of product/service you offer. A good way to stay updated with current needs and demands is to read up on social media discussions and look for themes and consumer behaviour shifts.

For example, the growing interest in sustainable living is a trend that Tesla leveraged with its electric vehicles. As per a 2022 research paper on Tesla's sustainability factor, the company had taken note of the green economy movement - which became a trend a few years ago - and since then has become a popular name in the world of EVs. Even though Tesla stocks have had their recent ups and downs, the brand is still known for electric cars that many international users have switched to owing to the clean fuel hype.

Be open to diversifying

To stay ahead of your competitors, you should keep your company open to continuously innovate, and, when needed, diversify your product or service offerings. Do this by identifying complementary areas where you can leverage existing capabilities to meet new market demands. A strong example of this is, once again, Amazon, which started as an online bookstore and has now become a multinational tech and e-commerce juggernaut.

This level of success was possible because Amazon recognised the potential of e-commerce, and quickly expanded its product categories to meet a variety of needs. Of particular note here is Amazon Web Services (AWS), which allowed the company to brand from e-commerce to cloud computing, thus branching out to numerous new nodes of revenues - specifically data commercialisation, which further boosted the e-commerce's business value through user-based data and insights.

Embrace technological advancements

While market trends are important, neglecting research and development (R&D) can hinder long-term success. In the age of generative AI, where tech giants are constantly unveiling new models, companies need to embrace all available tools to expand sales and market reach. Once again, Nvidia serves as a prime example. The company not only capitalised on the surge in demand for graphics processing units (GPUs) but also actively invested in AI technology, generating significant industry buzz in the process.

In a similar vein, consider data analytics. It will offer valuable insights into customer behaviour and operational efficiency, ultimately streamlining your business. Remember, technology's purpose is to simplify processes. Companies that fail to leverage the latest advancements risk falling behind competitors. As such, use companies like Nvidia, Amazon, Tesla, etc. as examples of how to capitalise on demands and stay ahead of current market trends.