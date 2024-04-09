Bangladeshi Aydha Mehnaz in Forbes 30 Under 30 Europe

Aydha Mehnaz, a 29 year old Bangladeshi, has been featured in the Forbes 30 Under 30 Europe list under the Media and Marketing category. Aydha is VIP and Media Relations Lead at fashion brand Mugler, a French luxury fashion house owned by L'Oréal Group. Under her leadership, Mugler's media impact value soared from $58 million pre-Covid to now over $200 million, states Forbes.

Within Mugler, she has held several positions. In 2022, she was promoted as the Manager of Celebrity and Media Relations for the fashion division, where her role is to maintain and nurture key relationships with top talents globally contributing to the brand's viral visibility and awareness. She has spearheaded collaborations with Dua Lipa and Bad Bunny and orchestrated iconic moments like Beyoncé's Mugler bee look and multiple of Kylie Jenner's viral appearances.

Aydha was born and raised in Narayanganj. She completed her graduation, majoring in Biochemistry and Biotechnology, from North South University, Dhaka and pursued a double master's degree in Luxury Brand Management from École Supérieure Des Arts Et Techniques De La Mode, Paris, where was one of the top graduates. In 2022, she served as the Jury President and class sponsor for the graduating class of ESMOD's Fashion Business School.

She also facilitated Paris fashion week shows for Isabel Marant and the cutting-edge brand Rick Owens. With a proven successful track record, Mehnaz is also a pioneer in the modest fashion network, having represented Bangladesh at international events and panel discussions in Dubai, Istanbul, Jakarta, Kuala Lumpur, and Paris.

