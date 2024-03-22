Bangladesh to draft AI law by September: Law Minister

Law Minister Anisul Haque said that a new law on artificial intelligence will be drafted by September this year.

Law Minister Anisul Huq has announced plans to draft new legislation governing artificial intelligence (AI) by September this year. Speaking with journalists at the Secretariat yesterday, Minister Haque underscored the significance of AI's global impact and the need for Bangladesh to formulate its legal framework accordingly.

"We are witnessing the transformative power of artificial intelligence on the global stage. It's imperative for Bangladesh to contemplate its legislative stance on AI," Huq stated. Early discussions on drafting AI legislation began today, focusing on creating a preliminary framework, he said.

Acknowledging the complexity of AI, Huq remarked, "This domain's expansive nature precludes the possibility of resolving discussions in a single day. Our approach to legislation must be informed by a comprehensive understanding and experience in the field."

Haque detailed his discussion on the draft's framework, emphasising the necessity of addressing aspects critical to human welfare and the ethical use of AI. "The discourse on AI's legal framework has commenced, focusing on protecting human rights and ensuring AI's beneficial application across sectors," he added.

Responding to inquiries about the potential consequences of the new law, Huq emphasised the importance of regulatory oversight while ensuring AI's positive impact on society. "The extent of our regulatory control is a pertinent question. However, I am committed to leveraging AI to uphold human rights and safeguard public welfare in all areas," said the Minister.