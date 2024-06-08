Apple WWDC 2024: What to expect

This year, Apple's WWDC (Worldwide Developers Conference) event is scheduled to take place from June 10 to 14, 2024. The much-anticipated annual conference, which will kick off with a keynote by Apple CEO Tim Cook, can be watched online from Apple's official website as well as Apple's official YouTube channel.

Like every year, news regarding WWDC 2024 is rife with rumours of new software and update announcements. However, unlike previous years, new hardware announcements aren't expected as much, mostly owing to the company already announcing new gadgets earlier this year, with the new MacBook Air laptops with M3 processors unveiled in March and the 11-inch iPad Pro in May. Last month, Apple also announced that its brand new processor chip, the M4, will be added to the new iPad Pro.

Regardless of existing announcements from the tech giant, rumour mills are currently abuzz with expectations regarding Apple's WWDC 2024, particularly in the possible release of the brand-new iOS18, which is expected to support new realms of AI. Let's take a look at what you could expect to be announced in this year's WWDC.

iOS 18 and AI

While competitors like Microsoft and Google have aggressively pursued generative AI, Apple has taken a more measured approach. During a shareholder meeting in February, Cook stated that the company has plans surrounding generative AI to be announced later this year, with nothing concrete revealed as of yet. However, according to trusted Apple analyst Mark Gurman, Apple plans on adding a unique take on AI with the upcoming iOS 18, focusing on practical tools for everyday use rather than flashy features, thus distinguishing itself from its competition.

Gurman's report on The Bloomberg adds that iOS 18 might potentially have the option for "real-time custom emoji", which will automatically vary based on the text message content. Additionally, Gurman states that iOS 18 might feature AI-generated suggested replies for text messages and emails, enhancing communication efficiency and making interactions more intuitive.

Siri's AI upgrade

iOS 18 might not be the only thing that gets an AI upgrade, as Siri is expected to have changes as well. According to a report by The New York Times, the next-generation Siri will incorporate a generative AI system capable of engaging in more conversational interactions rather than simply responding to individual queries.

As per a report on the same topic by Bloomberg, Apple has reengineered Siri using sophisticated large language models, enabling it to better understand user intent and respond more effectively. Such an upgrade will also improve essential functions like creating calendar appointments, setting timers, and managing grocery lists—enhancements that many users have asked for a long time.

Other rumoured updates

Even though Apple has already announced the M4 chip for the latest iPad Pro last month, there have been some accessibility features that have not been released yet, such as Eye Tracking, Music Haptic, and Vocal Shortcuts. It is expected that the release dates of these particular iPhone and iPad features will be stated at the latest WWDC.

With updates to the operating systems, there are also updates expected in existing apps, such as the Calculator app debuting on the iPad and a password manager expected to be released in all Apple devices, as per a report by The Verge. There are also redesigns expected to be added to Apple's Settings and Control Center screens.

WWDC is usually the time of the year Apple announces new operating systems for their non-iPhone line of products. Following this trend, iPadOS 18 for iPads is expected to be launched in the upcoming WWDC, with tvOS 18 for the Apple TV and watchOS 11 for the Apple Watch.

Last year, Apple revealed the Apple Vision Pro, 15-inch MacBook Air, Mac Pro with M2 Ultra Chip, and Mac Studio in the WWDC. As mentioned earlier, similar hardware announcements are not expected to be announced this year - though Apple may always have a surprise or two around the corner. Stay tuned with us for upcoming Apple announcements as soon as they roll out.