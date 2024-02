Apple is finally getting into generative AI

Tim Cook says that AI is already at work at Apple.

Cook said that the iPhone maker sees "incredible breakthrough potential for generative AI, which is why we're currently investing significantly in this area." Image: Apple

Apple is planning to reveal its plans surrounding generative artificial intelligence (AI) later this year, according to a recent statement made by Tim Cook, CEO of Apple. The statement was made during the tech giant's annual shareholder meeting held on February 28, 2024.

Cook said that the iPhone maker sees "incredible breakthrough potential for generative AI, which is why we're currently investing significantly in this area. We believe that will unlock transformative opportunities for users when it comes to productivity, problem-solving, and more."

Apple has been slower in rolling out generative AI, which can generate human-like responses to written prompts, than rivals such as Microsoft and Alphabet's Google, which are weaving them into products.

On Wednesday, Cook argued that AI is already at work behind the scenes in Apple's products but said there would be more news on explicit AI features later this year. Bloomberg previously reported Apple plans to use AI to improve the ability to search through data stored on Apple devices.

"Every Mac that is powered by Apple silicon is an extraordinarily capable AI machine. In fact, there's no better computer for AI on the market today," Cook said.

Apple shareholders on Wednesday rejected a measure asking the company to disclose more information about how it uses artificial intelligence in its business and its ethical guidelines for the technology.

The proposal, which did not pass but won 37.5% of votes cast, was put forth by the pension trust of the AFL-CIO, the largest American labour union federation, which has also proposed AI measures at other technology companies.

Compared to other leading technology companies, Apple has been behind the curve on disclosing ethical guidelines regarding the use of artificial intelligence," Brandon Rees, deputy director for corporations and capital markets with the AFL-CIO, said in a statement. "We hope that Apple will enhance its disclosure practices on this important issue to investors and other stakeholders."