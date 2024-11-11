Apple is now selling official parts for iPhone 16 DIY repair

For users who like to do repairs themselves, Apple provides everything they need: screens, batteries, cameras, speakers, and more. Image: Amanz/Unsplash

Apple has rolled out do-it-yourself repair service for its latest iPhone 16 lineup, offering iPhone 16, 16 Plus, 16 Pro, and 16 Pro Max owners the ability to perform their own repairs with official tools and parts. This update is part of Apple's self-service repair program, which is available in the US and several countries in Europe.

For users who like to do repairs themselves, Apple provides everything they need: screens, batteries, cameras, speakers, and more. You can even rent a toolkit for $49 if you don't want to buy your own tools. Each toolkit is available for seven days and has all the equipment Apple technicians use in their stores, states a recent report by The Verge.

Repair prices vary by part. For example, replacing a battery on an iPhone 16 costs $99, while the Pro models are $119. For screens, prices start at $279 for basic models and go up to $379 for the Pro versions. New camera parts cost $169 on the standard models and $249 on the Pros.

Apple first launched its self-repair program in 2022, and the company now provides manuals to guide users step-by-step through repairs. These manuals also give safety tips and explain how to use each tool, so users can avoid common repair mistakes, explains a report by Apple news platform MacRumors.

This shift toward DIY repair is part of Apple's effort to make its devices more repairable. By letting customers do their own repairs with official parts, Apple aims to offer a cheaper alternative to in-store repairs and give users more choices for maintaining their phones.