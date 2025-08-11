AOL to discontinue dial-up internet service

The end of AOL’s dial-up service reflects the broader shift toward modern internet technologies like DSL, cable, fibre optics, and satellite connections, which serve millions more users with faster speeds. Image: Collected

AOL has announced it will officially end its dial-up internet service on September 30, 2025, marking the close of a 34-year chapter in internet history. The US-based online service company shared the news in a brief statement on its website, describing the move as part of a routine evaluation of its products and services.

According to AOL, the dial-up service will no longer be included in any AOL plans after this date. Along with the internet connection, AOL will also discontinue the AOL Dialer software and AOL Shield browser. These programs, designed to support older operating systems and dial-up connections, will no longer be functional once the service ends.

Despite its long-standing presence, dial-up internet still has a small user base. According to a report by The Verge, a 2019 US census estimated around 265,000 people in the country continue to use dial-up connections, often in areas where faster broadband options are unavailable or as a backup.

The end of AOL's dial-up service reflects the broader shift toward modern internet technologies like DSL, cable, fibre optics, and satellite connections, which serve millions more users with faster speeds.

AOL reassured customers that this change will not impact other benefits included in their plans, which remain accessible through the AOL plan dashboard. However, with this move, AOL officially retires one of the internet's earliest connection methods.