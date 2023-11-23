9 news portals and 8 online newspapers granted registration

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting of Bangladesh has recently authorised the registration of nine online news portals and eight online newspapers across the country, according to two circulars issued by the ministry on November 20.

All but three of the news portals have secured registration outside of the capital, Dhaka. Two of the registered entities are led by women, serving as editors and publishers, with domain extensions ranging from dot com to dot media and involvement in the television sector.

In addition to the news portals, the Ministry has also given the green light for the registration of online editions belonging to eight newspapers. Among these, seven are dailies, and one operates on a weekly basis.

As per the circular, the online domains of the 8 online news portals are as follows: dailypeoplestime.com, unnayanebangladesh.com, janobani.com, dailysavvataralo.com, dailyeaibangla.com, dailybangladeshupdate.com, businessbangladesh.com, and epaper.notunkotha.news.

As for the 9 online news portals, the circular has also mentioned their domains/URL. They are as follows: abcnationalnews42.com, nnn.media, therisingcampus.com, satyakantho.com, banglarjanata.com, chatganews.com, deshsangbad.com, nantvbd.com, and newsforjustice.com.

The approved online channels span various regions, including ABC National News24 in Kushtia, The Rising Campus in Laxmipur, Satyakantha in Jessore, Banglarajanta in Pabna, Chatgaon News in Chittagong, NanTVBD in Narayanganj, and NNN in Dhaka. Furthermore, Deshasambad and News for Justice have also secured registration.

Both circulars issued by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting state that registration must be completed by the Directorate of Information within 30 days from the publication date, subject to the submission of the prescribed fee in accordance with government regulations.