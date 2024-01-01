5 mobile app development trends to look out for in 2024

In 2024, we can expect a broader adoption of blockchain, ensuring secure and transparent transactions with less chances of being scammed. Illustration: Firmbee/Pixabay

The realm of mobile app development is an ever-evolving domain in the tech sector. Looking forward to 2024, we delve into the most promising trends expected to redefine the mobile app experience in the upcoming year:

5G

5G was one of the most trending topics of 2023. As we dive into 2024, this year may result in the adaptation of 5G with various countries implementing proper infrastructure for 5G network supporting towers.

Promising supercharged connectivity, 5G is expected to usher in faster data transfer speeds, reduced latency, and support for higher-resolution content. The expanded capabilities of 5G will bring entirely new app functionalities and experiences which may result in the advancements in almost all industries.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML)

The rise of platforms like ChatGPT has left the users wanting for a more AI embedded future. In 2024, these technologies are expected to seamlessly integrate into mobile applications, enhancing user experiences through personalisation, intelligent decision-making, and heightened security.

Advanced features like AI-generated images, chatbots, voice assistants, facial recognition, and natural language processing will become more prevalent, making apps smarter and more user-friendly. With the integration of 5G, we can also expect the apps will be more accessible.

The rise of super apps

The concept of 'super apps' is gaining momentum as developers strive to provide users with an all-in-one platform for the diverse needs of users. Super apps integrate a lot of services and functionalities, spanning e-commerce, social networking, messaging, gaming, entertainment, and payments into a single platform like WeChat, Gojek, and Rappi. Made to serve multiple purposes of the user, we can expect a surge in the popularity of super apps in 2024.

Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR)

AR and VR are two concepts which often come into discussion. Companies like Meta, Unity6 and EA Games are investing into making the gaming experience feel real and authentic. Through the improvements in the internet connection through 5G, AR and VR are also expected to see a rise in users in 2024.

Blockchain integration

With the concerns of privacy and security, blockchain technology is reshaping how mobile apps handle transactions and data sharing. In 2024, we can expect a broader adoption of blockchain, ensuring secure and transparent transactions with less chances of being scammed. This secure way of transactions may also contribute to the idea of going cashless.