4 Bangladeshi startups selected for Accelerating Asia Ventures’ 10th cohort

Accelerating Asia Ventures Cohort 10 startups attend the Founders Retreat in Bali. Photo: Accelerating Asia

Accelerating Asia Ventures has announced its 10th cohort of startups, selecting nine companies from Southeast Asia, with four from Bangladesh. The firm reported an acceptance rate of 1.8%, following an extensive evaluation process. The chosen Bangladeshi startups are Chhaya, Palki Motors Limited, Pulse Tech Ltd., and Relaxy.

Chhaya is the first tech-enabled micro-insurance provider in Bangladesh, aiming to improve financial inclusion by offering affordable insurance products to underserved populations.

Palki Motors, founded in 2020, focuses on providing sustainable transportation alternatives through locally manufactured electric vehicles, targeting pollution and rising fuel costs.

Pulse Tech Ltd. operates a B2B e-commerce platform for retail pharmacies, streamlining procurement processes and addressing supply chain inefficiencies.

Relaxy offers mental health resources by connecting users with therapists and creating a community support network.

Founded in 2019, Accelerating Asia supports early-stage startups across technology-driven sectors, providing mentorship, investment, and business development training.